North Mississippi crews prep for latest round of winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Icy conditions slowed life down in North Mississippi.

Schools were closed due to iced-over roads, and far fewer people made their morning commute.

For those who braved the elements, that commute was at a much slower speed.

DeSoto County Director of Emergency Services Chris Olson said a combination of crews from the county and the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) have been out for long hours working to ensure safety.

“They’re already out doing the different bridges and roads to try and make sure that they’re staying as drivable as possible with what we anticipate to get. It’s just a full-force effort,” said Olson.

He said MDOT has taken the larger arteries like I-55 and I-269, while county crews have worked to maintain more rural roads and clear paths to those larger highways.

“They’re trying to keep (highways) open as much as possible,” Olson said. “With the icy conditions, it is difficult, but part of the reasons to keep it movable is so your emergency traffic can get through, your fire, your EMS, your law enforcement. They can get to where they need to assist.”

With school closures, Olson said his team has been working with DeSoto County Schools to ensure bus routes.

“The schools have got a robust system in place to help manage that,” Olson said. “It all depends on how this system comes through tonight.”

There have also been very few power outages in the Entergy coverage area of North Mississippi.

