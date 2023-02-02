Toy Truck Drive
Nearly 11k Entergy Mississippi customers without power

By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Entergy Mississippi has multiple outages across the state on Thursday morning.

According to Entergy, there are about 11,000 customers without power in the North Mississippi area.

Here is a breakdown of the number of customers without power:

  • Coahoma: 1,425
  • DeSoto: 3,595
  • Panola: 1,284
  • Quitman: 571
  • Tate: 3,947
  • Tunica: 166

Outages are possibly due to inclement weather.

If you can report outages on the Entergy app or call 1-800-368-3749.

