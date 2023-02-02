Nearly 11k Entergy Mississippi customers without power

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Entergy Mississippi has multiple outages across the state on Thursday morning.

According to Entergy, there are about 11,000 customers without power in the North Mississippi area.

Here is a breakdown of the number of customers without power:

Coahoma: 1,425

DeSoto: 3,595

Panola: 1,284

Quitman: 571

Tate: 3,947

Tunica: 166

Outages are possibly due to inclement weather.

If you can report outages on the Entergy app or call 1-800-368-3749.

