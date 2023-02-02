Nearly 11k Entergy Mississippi customers without power
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Entergy Mississippi has multiple outages across the state on Thursday morning.
According to Entergy, there are about 11,000 customers without power in the North Mississippi area.
Here is a breakdown of the number of customers without power:
- Coahoma: 1,425
- DeSoto: 3,595
- Panola: 1,284
- Quitman: 571
- Tate: 3,947
- Tunica: 166
Outages are possibly due to inclement weather.
If you can report outages on the Entergy app or call 1-800-368-3749.
