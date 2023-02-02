Toy Truck Drive
MPD officer injured, 1 dead in shooting at White Station Library

By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis Police Department officer was shot on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to White Station Library on Poplar Avenue at 12:32 p.m.

According to MPD, an officer was injured and another individual did not survive their injuries.

The officer was taken to Regional One Hospital in an extremely critical condition.

They were both shot, says MPD.

District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate the shooting.

We have multiple crews at the scene and will bring you more updates.

