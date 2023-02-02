Toy Truck Drive
Loved ones mourn Tyre Nichols at funeral, leaders in attendance echo calls for justice

By Bria Bolden
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family, friends, and dignitaries from across the country gathered at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church Wednesday to honor the life of Tyre Nichols.

Nichols died in police custody, three days after cameras show him being beaten by Memphis police officers.

“The only thing that’s keeping me going is the fact that I really truly believe that my son was sent here on an assignment from God,” said Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells.

During the two-hour ceremony, Nichols’ family shared their favorite memories of Tyre, the father of one, skateboarder, and photographer.

There was also a call to action from Vice President Kamala Harris and Reverend Al Sharpton, who delivered the eulogy.

“I’m gonna climb until Tyre Nichols gets justice,” said Reverend Al Sharpton. “I’m gonna climb until Eric Garner gets justice. I’m gonna climb until we change the laws. We’re mountain climbers, we’re not day traders, and if God’s before us, there’s more than the whole world against us.”

The celebration continued at the Edge District for the repast, with a feast provided by Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe and other local chefs and restaurants around Memphis. Nichols’ immediate family sat in a separate room, with pictures of Memphis taken by Tyre against one of the walls.

“We can lead to change and show that food really is healing and all these restaurants coming together shows that we’re stronger when we’re together,” said Tamara Patterson, owner of Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe.

The brothers of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. helped serve the Wells family, and their guests and say they’ll continue to support the family in the days ahead.

“One thing about Memphis, we are a city that loves one another, and we build each other, and to go through a crisis that was very unfortunate that never should have happened,” said Brian Harris. “We still came together as a people and supported one another and loved on the family.”

The Wells family also thanked Memphis and local activists for their support during this difficult time for their family.

