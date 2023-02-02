Toy Truck Drive
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Portland Trail Blazers forwards Drew...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Portland Trail Blazers forwards Drew Eubanks (24) and Jerami Grant (9) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By CLAY BAILEY
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night.

Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored Memphis 38-22 in the fourth quarter to win for the fourth time in five games.

Ja Morant had 32 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds for Memphis. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 18 points and six blocks, and Desmond Bane had 17 points.

The teams were tied at 109 with two minutes to play, but Lillard’s 3-pointer and Simons’ layup was good on Morant’s goaltending. When Drew Eubanks converted a three-point play on a dunk, Portland led 117-109.

Lillard scored 17 points in the third quarter, but Morant countered with 16 points in the period and Memphis took a 90-84 lead into fourth.

