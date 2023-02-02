Lanes blocked on I-240 near Lamar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to an early morning car crash, drivers are experiencing traffic on I-240.

All westbound lanes from Lamar Avenue to Airways Blouvard are blocked.

Drivers are not moving.

Traffic will not affect you if you’re traveling eastbound on I-240.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.