Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Expert predicts continued increase in cybercriminal data attacks

Only 34% of breach notices included victim details
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - According to the Identity Theft Resource Center’s (ITRC) new annual report, 2022 had a near record number of data compromises - the second highest number in a single year.

ITRC COO James Lee said shockingly cyber-attacks really dropped off in the first half of 2022 because of the war in Ukraine and the crypto market collapse, but he said the attacks roared back at the end of the year to make 2022 just shy of an all-time high.

Lee said the most concerning thing about these breaches is that more and more companies are being less and less transparent about their data breaches.

“They will acknowledge there was a data breach and unless they are statutorily required to share what happened and to whom they’re not,” he said. “They acknowledge they have a breach and that’s it.”

Lee expects this trend to continue in 2023. He said the lack of transparency puts everyone at greater risk. If a cybercriminal successfully attacks one company in a particular way, they are very likely to do the same attack on another one. 

Lee explained that sharing information helps keep us all safer. He also reported that a couple of states are looking into requiring companies to report how a breach happened and why and to whom, but he felt action may be required on the federal level.

Lee said protect yourself do not use the same password on multiple accounts and turn on two factor authentication on all of your accounts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Tyre Nichols
Incident narrative of Nichols traffic stop shows inconsistencies, DA has seen report
(L-R) Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley and Emmit Martin
Personnel files of 5 former officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest released
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Family of boy mauled by dogs sues owner over attack, seeking punitive damages
Rev. Al Sharpton introduces the family of Tyre Nichols during Nichols' funeral service at...
Celebration of Life held for Tyre Nichols before burial

Latest News

MPD officer injured, 1 dead in shooting at White Station Library
MPD officer injured, 1 dead in shooting at White Station Library
TBI: MPD officer in critical condition after shooting inside White Station Library, suspect dead
TBI: MPD officer in critical condition after shooting inside White Station Library, suspect dead
FILE - Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, a Pentagon press secretary, discusses UFO reports on Thursday,...
Pentagon: Chinese spy balloon spotted over Western US
Authorities said the suspect in a Molotov cocktail attack on a New Jersey synagogue, identified...
NJ man charged with throwing Molotov cocktail at synagogue
Emergency warming center open in Hernando