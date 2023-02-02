Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

All lanes reopened on I-240 near Lamar Ave.

Traffic in the area of I-240 near Lamar
Traffic in the area of I-240 near Lamar(TDOT)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to an early morning car crash, drivers were experiencing traffic on I-240.

All westbound lanes have reopened on I-240 near Lamar Avenue.

Lanes from Lamar Avenue to Airways Blouvard were blocked for a few hours Thursday morning.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyre Nichols
Incident narrative of Nichols traffic stop shows inconsistencies, DA has seen report
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
(L-R) Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley and Emmit Martin
Personnel files of 5 former officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest released
Rev. Al Sharpton introduces the family of Tyre Nichols during Nichols' funeral service at...
Celebration of Life held for Tyre Nichols before burial
Dog-mauling victim Justin Gilstrap maintains his positive spirit in the hospital.
Family of boy mauled by dogs sues owner over attack, seeking punitive damages

Latest News

View of I-40 eastbound at White Station Road
Slippery roads, ice cause delays on I-40, I-240
Crews in North Mississippi prepare for the latest round of freezing rain.
North Mississippi crews prep for latest round of winter weather
Car his train in Memphis
Car hits train in Memphis
Mid-South, Memphis winter weather icy conditions generic
Tracking road conditions and power outages amid winter blast