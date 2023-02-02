All lanes reopened on I-240 near Lamar Ave.
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to an early morning car crash, drivers were experiencing traffic on I-240.
All westbound lanes have reopened on I-240 near Lamar Avenue.
Lanes from Lamar Avenue to Airways Blouvard were blocked for a few hours Thursday morning.
