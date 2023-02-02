All lanes reopened on I-240 near Lamar Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to an early morning car crash, drivers were experiencing traffic on I-240.

All westbound lanes have reopened on I-240 near Lamar Avenue.

Lanes from Lamar Avenue to Airways Blouvard were blocked for a few hours Thursday morning.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.