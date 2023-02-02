Toy Truck Drive
74-year-old Lyft driver goes missing while on job, police say

The family of a 74-year-old Lift driver said his disappearance is a mystery. (Source: WPBF)
By Sooji Nam
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPBF) – Authorities are looking for a 74-year-old Lyft driver who has been missing for nearly three days.

Lindsay DiBetta, the daughter of 74-year-old Gary Levin, said her father’s disappearance “doesn’t add up at all.”

Levin has been officially declared a missing person case by Florida police. His family said he lives in Palm Beach Gardens, but say they haven’t heard from him since Monday afternoon.

“Lyft said at this point they can only share that he was active on the app at 1:22 p.m.,” DiBetta said. “They won’t tell us if he picked someone up, or dropped someone off.”

Levin’s family said highway scans showed Levin’s 2022 red Kia Stinger in Miami, Okeechobee County, Sumter County and near Gainesville. Its license plate is 81ABTY.

“I can’t imagine him going and picking someone up in Miami and then going to Okeechobee,” DiBetta said. “He would have let his girlfriend know. They had dinner plans on Monday night, and he never came home. He would let her know.”

DiBetta said her father’s phone has been off since 2 p.m. Tuesday.

“In my mind, it makes me feel like someone took his car,” DiBetta said.

Levin’s loved ones said he is about 5-foot-7 and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

“He is 100% a technology guy. And he’s always posting on Facebook, and he also uses his GPS for everything on his phone. So, it doesn’t make sense that he would be driving the Lyft car and not even have his GPS on,” DiBetta said.

Police said Levin has no known medical conditions and didn’t make any threats against himself.

Copyright 2023 WPBF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

