5-year-old killed in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Parkway Village on Wednesday night.

A 5-year-old boy was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition the night of the shooting.

MPD says the child did not survive.

The shooting took place on Chancellor Cove.

Police have one woman detained.

No charges have been filed.

