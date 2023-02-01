Toy Truck Drive
Your First Alert to our second round of icy weather and the potential for a third

By Ron Childers
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a First Alert Weather Day as another round of icy weather moves through the Mid-South and new data is now indicating another round of sleet, freezing rain, and snow tomorrow night. An ICE STORM WARNING is in effect now through 6 AM Thursday for the entire Action News 5 coverage area as this winter weather pattern continues.

TONIGHT: Freezing Rain, Sleet, and Snow with a North wind at 10 MPH and overnight lows in the 20s. Additional ice accumulation tonight will average a tenth to a quarter of an inch with higher amounts possible in some areas.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with periods of a brief wintry mix along with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain, Freezing Rain, and Sleet with a light Northeast wind and lows in the lower 30s. Ice accumulation is expected to be a tenth to a quarter of an inch mainly along and north of the I-40 corridor.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with a wintry mix in the morning transitioning to rain by midday along with high temperatures in the upper 30s and overnight lows in the upper 20s. Friday will be mostly sunny and cold with afternoon highs in the upper 30s and overnight lows in the mid 20s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and lows near 50. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the upper 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

