Tyre Nichols’ family to address public before funeral where MLK delivered last speech

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, Reverend Al Sharpton will join Tyre Nichols’ family on the eve of his funeral to reflect on the 29-year-old’s death at the historic Mason Temple, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his final speech the night before his assassination 55 years ago.

The gathering comes the night before Nichols will be laid to rest at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis.

Church officials say Sharpton will deliver a eulogy.

Following the release of body camera footage of the beating on Friday night, Memphis authorities disbanded the SCORPION Unit involved in his death. That came after five officers involved in the Jan. 7 beating, which led to Nichols’ death three days later, were fired and charged with murder earlier in the week.

On Monday, the department relieved two additional officers of their duty, while the fire department fired three first responders involved in the incident.

Other victims of the Memphis SCORPION Unit, who allege they were brutalized before Nichols, will address the media Wednesday.

