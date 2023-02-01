Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Tyre Nichols’ family to address public before funeral where MLK delivered last speech

Tyre Nichols
Tyre Nichols(WTOC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, Reverend Al Sharpton will join Tyre Nichols’ family on the eve of his funeral to reflect on the 29-year-old’s death at the historic Mason Temple, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his final speech the night before his assassination 55 years ago.

The gathering comes the night before Nichols will be laid to rest at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis.

Church officials say Sharpton will deliver a eulogy.

Following the release of body camera footage of the beating on Friday night, Memphis authorities disbanded the SCORPION Unit involved in his death. That came after five officers involved in the Jan. 7 beating, which led to Nichols’ death three days later, were fired and charged with murder earlier in the week.

On Monday, the department relieved two additional officers of their duty, while the fire department fired three first responders involved in the incident.

Other victims of the Memphis SCORPION Unit, who allege they were brutalized before Nichols, will address the media Wednesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects breaking into East Memphis store.
MPD: $70K worth of merchandise stolen from East Memphis business
Preston Hemphill
Tyre Nichols: 2 MPD officers relieved of duty
Multiple area schools closing Wednesday due to winter weather
WMC First Alert Weather
Winter storm could bring freezing rain & sleet
Levi Hewitt, 4, has multisystemic smooth muscle dysfunction syndrome, or MSMDS. It affects...
Boy, 4, living with disease only 60 people have been diagnosed with

Latest News

Incident narrative of Nichols traffic stop shows inconsistencies, DA has seen report
Incident narrative of Nichols traffic stop shows inconsistencies, DA has seen report
Tyre Nichols
Incident narrative of Nichols traffic stop shows inconsistencies, DA has seen report
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-January 31, 2023
Tyre Nichols’ family to address public where MLK delivered last speech