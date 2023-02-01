Tigers football adds 16 to 2023 recruiting class

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis head football coach Ryan Silverfield announced the addition of 16 student-athletes to the Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday. With the announcement, Memphis’ class stands at 38 players including the 22 that were announced on Dec. 21, 2022.

The class includes 16 high school seniors, 15 Division I transfers and seven junior college players. The group consists of 16 offensive players, 20 defensive players and two specialists.

In total, the class features 38 players from 14 different states – six from Tennessee, six from Georgia, six from Texas, three from Florida, three from Mississippi, three from Alabama, three from Louisiana, two from Ohio and one each from Arkansas, Kansas, California, Virginia, New York and Oklahoma.

Among the signees are nine defensive linemen, seven defensive backs, six offensive linemen, four linebackers, three wide receivers, three tight ends, three running backs, one quarterback, one kicker and one punter.

Those enrolled include:

DB Mailk Feaster

OL Marcus Henderson

DL Josh Ellison

WR Demeer Blankumsee

DB Simeon Blair

DL Adarious Jones

RB Blake Watson

LB Chandler Martin

WR Tauskie Dove

DB Jaylen Johnson

DL Jaylen Joyner

RB Ke’Travion “Bull” Hargrove

P Reid Bauer

OL Xavier Hill

TE Brendan Doyle

LB Chatavies Johnson

OL Chris Morris

DL Derick Hunter Jr.

TE Jamauri Chislom

WR Marcello Bussey

QB Harris Boyd

LB Karmelo Overton

OL Malachi Breland

OL Parker Peterson

DB Trevor Walton

