Tigers football adds 16 to 2023 recruiting class
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis head football coach Ryan Silverfield announced the addition of 16 student-athletes to the Tigers’ 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday. With the announcement, Memphis’ class stands at 38 players including the 22 that were announced on Dec. 21, 2022.
The class includes 16 high school seniors, 15 Division I transfers and seven junior college players. The group consists of 16 offensive players, 20 defensive players and two specialists.
In total, the class features 38 players from 14 different states – six from Tennessee, six from Georgia, six from Texas, three from Florida, three from Mississippi, three from Alabama, three from Louisiana, two from Ohio and one each from Arkansas, Kansas, California, Virginia, New York and Oklahoma.
Among the signees are nine defensive linemen, seven defensive backs, six offensive linemen, four linebackers, three wide receivers, three tight ends, three running backs, one quarterback, one kicker and one punter.
Those enrolled include:
- DB Mailk Feaster
- OL Marcus Henderson
- DL Josh Ellison
- WR Demeer Blankumsee
- DB Simeon Blair
- DL Adarious Jones
- RB Blake Watson
- LB Chandler Martin
- WR Tauskie Dove
- DB Jaylen Johnson
- DL Jaylen Joyner
- RB Ke’Travion “Bull” Hargrove
- P Reid Bauer
- OL Xavier Hill
- TE Brendan Doyle
- LB Chatavies Johnson
- OL Chris Morris
- DL Derick Hunter Jr.
- TE Jamauri Chislom
- WR Marcello Bussey
- QB Harris Boyd
- LB Karmelo Overton
- OL Malachi Breland
- OL Parker Peterson
- DB Trevor Walton
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.