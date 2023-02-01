Toy Truck Drive
Surgeon encourages women in medicine

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re celebration Memphis doctors ahead of National Women Physician Day on February 3.

Dr. Moriah Wright, a colorectal surgeon with St. Francis Hospital, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why she chose her specialty, along with advice for women wanting to go into medicine.

“If something interests you, stick with it,” Dr. Wright said. “There are going to be folks that say you’re not good enough or you don’t know what you are doing or you’re not smart enough to get where you want to go, but at the end of the day you are your best advocate and you know yourself better than anyone else. So, if you want something, go for it.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

