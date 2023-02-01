LIVE: Family prepares to lay Tyre Nichols to rest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family members and a grieving city will say their final goodbyes to Tyre Nichols.

We just learned that the funeral was rescheduled to 1 p.m. due to the weather conditions.

It will take place at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on February 1.

Ben Crump will deliver a call to action and Reverend Al. Sharpton will deliver the eulogy for Tyre Nichols’ funeral in Memphis on Wednesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be traveling to Memphis to attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols Wednesday morning, NBC reporter Priscilla Thompson confirmed Tuesday.

According to Ben Crump, the family of Breonna Taylor and the family of George Floyd will attend Nichols’ funeral.

Tyre Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after he was involved in a traffic stop conducted by Memphis Police Department that left him critically injured.

Soon after five former Memphis Police Department officers were charged with second-degree murder, and two MPD officers were relieved of duty.

Also, two Memphis Fire Department emergency medical technicians and a lieutenant were fired.

Family members say Tyre was someone who enjoyed Starbucks and spending time with family.

They say he spent his free time at Shelby Farms skating and taking pictures of the sunset.

