Heavy Lakeland condo fire brought under control in less than 10 minutes, SCFD says

LAKELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - A Lakeland condominium caught fire Tuesday afternoon but was brought under control in less than 10 minutes after firefighters arrived at the scene, Shelby County Fire Department (SCFD) says.

No firefighters or civilians were injured, SCFD says.

At 4:47 p.m., a 911 call was made reporting a fire at a Fairway Village condo. First responders say the two-story building was fully engulfed in the front upon arrival.

Despite crews being roadblocked by an inoperable hydrant, firefighters were able to establish a water shuttle using a fire truck on the scene. Crews then initiated an aggressive attack on the blaze using pre-connected hand lines.

The fire was extinguished during this attack and was brought under control in less than 10 minutes from the time of firefighters’ arrival, SCFD says.

A total of 23 firefighters made the scene and assisted in this incident, including some from Arlington Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

