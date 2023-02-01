Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Heavy Lakeland condo fire brought under control in less than 10 minutes, SCFD says

Crews battle a heavy blaze at Fairway Village in Lakeland. 23 firefighters were on the scene in...
Crews battle a heavy blaze at Fairway Village in Lakeland. 23 firefighters were on the scene in total. SCFD officials say all occupants got out safely and no one was injured.(Shelby County Fire Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - A Lakeland condominium caught fire Tuesday afternoon but was brought under control in less than 10 minutes after firefighters arrived at the scene, Shelby County Fire Department (SCFD) says.

No firefighters or civilians were injured, SCFD says.

At 4:47 p.m., a 911 call was made reporting a fire at a Fairway Village condo. First responders say the two-story building was fully engulfed in the front upon arrival.

Despite crews being roadblocked by an inoperable hydrant, firefighters were able to establish a water shuttle using a fire truck on the scene. Crews then initiated an aggressive attack on the blaze using pre-connected hand lines.

The fire was extinguished during this attack and was brought under control in less than 10 minutes from the time of firefighters’ arrival, SCFD says.

A total of 23 firefighters made the scene and assisted in this incident, including some from Arlington Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Caption

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects breaking into East Memphis store.
MPD: $70K worth of merchandise stolen from East Memphis business
Multiple area schools closing Wednesday due to winter weather
Preston Hemphill
Tyre Nichols: 2 MPD officers relieved of duty
WMC First Alert Weather
Winter storm could bring freezing rain & sleet
Levi Hewitt, 4, has multisystemic smooth muscle dysfunction syndrome, or MSMDS. It affects...
Boy, 4, living with disease only 60 people have been diagnosed with

Latest News

Heavy Lakeland condo fire brought under control in less than 10 minutes, SCFD says
Heavy Lakeland condo fire brought under control in less than 10 minutes, SCFD says
Tyre Nichols
Incident narrative of Nichols traffic stop shows inconsistencies, DA has seen report
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-January 31, 2023
Tyre Nichols’ family to address public where MLK delivered last speech