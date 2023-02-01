First Alert Weather Day: Ice & snow likely Wednesday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Most areas yesterday received at least 0.25″ of sleet and more is on the way Wednesday. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for all of the Mid-South through Thursday morning. Sleet and snow will be likely this evening.

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect through Thursday morning. (wmc)

TIMING: Temperatures will be around freezing today, so minimal to no melting will occur. Unfortunately, our next round of winter weather arrives tonight. Snow will be possible by noon, especially in eastern Arkansas. There will be a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain tonight. Snow will be most likely north of I-40, then there will be a mix of snow and sleet in Memphis. We will likely see precipitation change over to all sleet overnight into early Thursday morning. Temperatures will rise above freezing and precipitation will change to all rain by late morning Thursday.

ACCUMULATION: Temperatures will hover around freezing today, so some areas above 32 degrees will not see any additional accumulation. Sleet or snow accumulation could be 0.25-0.5″ along and north of I-40. Any freezing rain accumulation will be minimal or zero.

