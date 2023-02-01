Toy Truck Drive
FIRST ALERT to another round of wintry mix this evening into tonight

By Spencer Denton
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Road conditions are extremely dangerous with a coating of ice on all untreated roads. Temperatures will be around or below freezing this afternoon, so minimal to no melting will occur. An ICE STORM WARNING remains in effect through 6 am Thursday.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy, breezy and cold with a light wintry mix, mainly in north MS back through Lee and Phillips county AR. Highs will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Wintry mix of sleet or freezing rain. Temperatures will stay in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds: Northeast 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Sleet or freezing rain possible in the morning, but temperatures will rise into the upper 30s by afternoon. This means only rain is expected the rest of the day. Low temperatures will drop to the upper 20s on Thursday night, so black ice will form on bridges and overpasses.

FRIDAY: Sunshine returns with high temperatures in the upper 30s and lows in the low to mid 20s on Friday night.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday with more sunshine. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: The warming trend will continue into next week with high temperatures in the lower 60s Monday and upper 50s Tuesday. It will be dry on Monday, but more rain is expected Tuesday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

