First Alert to another round of ice and snow tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is still some patchy freezing drizzle this morning, but most of the area will dry out for a few hours this morning. Road conditions are extremely dangerous with a coating of ice on all untreated roads. Temperatures will be around freezing today, so minimal to no melting will occur. Unfortunately, our next round of winter weather arrives tonight, so an Ice Storm Warning remains in effect through 6 am Thursday. Snow will be possible by noon, especially in eastern Arkansas. There will be a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain tonight. Snow will be most likely north of I-40, then there will be a mix of snow and sleet in Memphis. We will likely see precipitation change over to all sleet overnight.

TODAY: Cloudy. 40% wintry mix. Highs in the lower 30s, wind chills in the 20s. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Wintry mix of sleet and snow 80%. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds: Northeast 5 mph.

TOMORROW: We will start the morning with sleet and freezing rain, but temperatures will rise into the upper 30s by tomorrow afternoon. This means only rain is expected the rest of the day. However, low temperatures will drop to the upper 20s on Thursday night, so black ice will form on bridges and overpasses.

FRIDAY: It will be cold on Friday, but we will finally have sunshine back. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with lows in the lower to mid 20s on Friday night.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday with more sunshine. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: The warming trend will continue into next week with high temperatures in the lower 60s Monday and upper 50s Tuesday. It will be dry on Monday, but more rain is expected Tuesday.

