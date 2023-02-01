Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Tyre Nichols funeral delayed due to inclement weather

By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family members and a grieving city will say their final goodbyes to Tyre Nichols.

We just learned that the funeral was rescheduled to 1 p.m. due to the weather conditions.

It will take place at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church on February 1.

Ben Crump will deliver a call to action and Reverend Al. Sharpton will deliver the eulogy for Tyre Nichols’ funeral in Memphis on Wednesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be traveling to Memphis to attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols Wednesday morning, NBC reporter Priscilla Thompson confirmed Tuesday.

According to Ben Crump, the family of Breonna Taylor and the family of George Floyd will attend Nichols’ funeral.

Tyre Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after he was involved in a traffic stop conducted by Memphis Police Department that left him critically injured.

Soon after five former Memphis Police Department officers were charged with second-degree murder, and two MPD officers were relieved of duty.

Also, two Memphis Fire Department emergency medical technicians and a lieutenant were fired.

Family members say Tyre was someone who enjoyed life enjoyed Starbucks and spent time with family.

They say he spent his free time at Shelby Farms skating and taking pictures of the sunset.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyre Nichols
Incident narrative of Nichols traffic stop shows inconsistencies, DA has seen report
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Lanes closed on 3rd Street due to multiple-vehicle crash
Lanes closed on 3rd Street due to multiple-vehicle crash
Multiple area schools closing Wednesday due to winter weather
First Alert Weather Day: rain, freezing rain and sleet
Your First Alert to more freezing rain and sleet

Latest News

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier...
Biden-Harris administration announces $2.5 million in grant awards for Tennessee including Memphis to improve roads
Car hits train in Memphis
Car hits train near Chelsea Ave.
Tyre Nichols
Tyre Nichols laid to rest
BB
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Morning Weather 2/1