Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Ex-ABC journalist charged with child pornography offense

Authorities said James Gordon Meek, 53, of Arlington, Virginia, was arrested Tuesday.
Authorities said James Gordon Meek, 53, of Arlington, Virginia, was arrested Tuesday.(WRDW/WAGT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A well-known former investigative journalist for ABC News has been arrested on a charge of “transporting” images depicting the sexual abuse of children, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

James Gordon Meek, 53, of Arlington, Virginia, was arrested Tuesday, months after his home was searched by federal authorities.

Authorities found images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct on electronic devices taken from his home. Authorities also discovered multiple conversations in which “participants expressed enthusiasm for the sexual abuse of children,” according to court papers.

He faces a charge of transportation of child pornography, which calls for a minimum of five years behind bars and up to 20 years in prison, officials said. An email seeking comment was sent to Meek’s attorney.

ABC News declined to comment Wednesday. Meek resigned from ABC News last year.

The FBI’s investigation was prompted by a tip from Dropbox about child pornography found in a Dropbox account that was associated with Meek, according to court papers. Federal authorities searched his home in April and took multiple devices.

Authorities say investigators also found that Meek engaged with minors on platforms like Snapchat. A minor interviewed by law enforcement told authorities that Meek approached her through Snapchat and pressured her to provide sexually explicit photos, according to court papers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyre Nichols
Incident narrative of Nichols traffic stop shows inconsistencies, DA has seen report
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Lanes closed on 3rd Street due to multiple-vehicle crash
Lanes closed on 3rd Street due to multiple-vehicle crash
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closings
(L-R) Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley and Emmit Martin
Personnel files of 5 former officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest released

Latest News

Chair Jerome Powell will likely stress that the Fed's campaign to conquer high inflation is far...
Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 8th time
Randy Clarke, the WMATA general manager and CEO, praises a Metro employee as a hero after the...
'The hero': DC Metro employee who confronted gunman saluted
FILE - House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., leads an...
Republican-led committee targets COVID relief aid for review
Law enforcement are seen near a D.C. metro station near where a fatal shooting took place on...
Police: Passengers disarm gunman who killed DC Metro employee, shot others
President Joe Biden, right, at the top of a meeting with congressional leaders to discuss...
Biden, McCarthy to meet, discuss debt ceiling at White House