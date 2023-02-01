DoorDash initiates Severe Weather Protocol in Memphis, suspending all operations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - DoorDash has activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations in Memphis and parts of eastern Tennessee. This precautionary measure comes as a severe winter storm has caused extremely dangerous road conditions and closures due to heavy snowfall and ice.

DoorDash has suspended all operations in Memphis and parts of eastern Tennessee as of Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.

Operations are expected to resume on Thursday, Feb. 2 at noon, but are dependent on evolving weather conditions. These changes have been communicated with Dashers, merchants and customers in the impacted areas.

“This significant winter storm has created extremely hazardous travel conditions,” said DoorDash spokesperson Juian Crowley.

“To help keep our community safe, DoorDash is proactively activating its Severe Weather Protocol and suspending operations in the Memphis area and parts of eastern Tennessee.”

“We want to thank the affected Dashers, merchants and customers for their understanding during these difficult conditions and we will resume operations when it is safe to do so.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.