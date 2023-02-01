Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

DoorDash initiates Severe Weather Protocol in Memphis, suspending all operations

(DoorDash)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - DoorDash has activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations in Memphis and parts of eastern Tennessee. This precautionary measure comes as a severe winter storm has caused extremely dangerous road conditions and closures due to heavy snowfall and ice.

DoorDash has suspended all operations in Memphis and parts of eastern Tennessee as of Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m.

Operations are expected to resume on Thursday, Feb. 2 at noon, but are dependent on evolving weather conditions. These changes have been communicated with Dashers, merchants and customers in the impacted areas.

“This significant winter storm has created extremely hazardous travel conditions,” said DoorDash spokesperson Juian Crowley.

“To help keep our community safe, DoorDash is proactively activating its Severe Weather Protocol and suspending operations in the Memphis area and parts of eastern Tennessee.”

“We want to thank the affected Dashers, merchants and customers for their understanding during these difficult conditions and we will resume operations when it is safe to do so.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyre Nichols
Incident narrative of Nichols traffic stop shows inconsistencies, DA has seen report
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
(L-R) Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley and Emmit Martin
Personnel files of 5 former officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest released
Lanes closed on 3rd Street due to multiple-vehicle crash
Lanes closed on 3rd Street due to multiple-vehicle crash
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closings

Latest News

John Gillespie represents House District 97, which includes part of Shelby County. He serves as...
New Tennessee bill would increase judicial oversight of bail amounts in serious criminal cases
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Coahoma County Fire Department
1 dead after car crash in Coahoma Co.
Weather
Spencer's Forecast