Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks Memphis food festivals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about 18 Memphis food festivals you won’t want to miss, from Black Restaurant Week and Vintage 901 to Memphis Vegan Festival and Le Diner En Blanc.

