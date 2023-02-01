Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks Memphis food festivals

Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks Memphis food festivals
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler talks Memphis food festivals(wmc)
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk to talk about 18 Memphis food festivals you won’t want to miss, from Black Restaurant Week and Vintage 901 to Memphis Vegan Festival and Le Diner En Blanc.

Watch their full interview now in the video player above or on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku).

Don’t forget to check out Jennifer’s stories on commercialappeal.com/food.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyre Nichols
Incident narrative of Nichols traffic stop shows inconsistencies, DA has seen report
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Lanes closed on 3rd Street due to multiple-vehicle crash
Lanes closed on 3rd Street due to multiple-vehicle crash
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closings
(L-R) Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley and Emmit Martin
Personnel files of 5 former officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest released

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Surgeon encourages women in medicine
Surgeon encourages women in medicine
Surgeon encourages women in medicine
President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier...
Biden-Harris administration announces $2.5 million in grant awards for Tennessee including Memphis to improve roads