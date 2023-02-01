Car hits train near Chelsea Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Due to icy roads, a driver hit a train Tuesday morning.

According to Memphis Police dispatch, at least two people were injured in a car and train crash just after midnight.

MPD says it happened near Chelsea Avenue and Carpenter Street.

It’s one of many accidents that have happened since icy road conditions hit the mid-south.

