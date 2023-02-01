Toy Truck Drive
1 dead after car crash in Coahoma Co.

Coahoma County Fire Department
Coahoma County Fire Department(Coahoma County)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COAHOMA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Coahoma County Fire Department responded to a fatal car crash on Tuesday.

A two-vehicle crash happened at 2 p.m. in the area of Highway 49 North near Lula, according to CCFD.

A fire crew worked quickly to remove a person that was trapped inside the car.

The person did not survive the injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

