Your First Alert to freezing rain and sleet and an Ice Storm Warning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Icy weather will move through the Mid-South in two rounds with the first arriving tonight and the second round moving in Tuesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service has issued an ICE STORM WARNING for much of the Action News 5 coverage area including Memphis and Shelby County. Ice accumulation tonight through Wednesday morning will average a quarter to half an inch with higher amounts possible in some areas.

TONIGHT: Rain, Freezing Rain, and Sleet with a North wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 20s to near 30. Ice accumulation tonight through Tuesday morning will average a tenth to a third of an inch.

TUESDAY: Rain, Freezing Rain, and Sleet with a North wind at 10 MPH and high temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Freezing Rain and Sleet with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid to upper 20s. Additional ice accumulation Tuesday through Wednesday morning will average a tenth to a quarter of an inch for most areas with higher amounts possible in some locations.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be cloudy with a cold rain and some patchy sleet along with highs in the mid 30s and overnight lows holding in the mid 30s. No additional ice accumulation is expected. Thursday will be cloudy with showers, high temperatures near 40, and overnight lows near 30. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 50 and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lows again in the upper 30s.

