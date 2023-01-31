Several area courts closing Tuesday due to winter weather
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many courts in the area will be closed to the public Tuesday due to winter weather.
The following courts are affected:
- Shelby County General Sessions Civil Courts and Criminal Courts
- Memphis Municipal Courts and Chancery Court
Any party scheduled for court should contact the Shelby County Clerk’s Office for their rescheduled court date and time at 901-636-3400.
