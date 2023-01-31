Several area courts closing Tuesday due to winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many courts in the area will be closed to the public Tuesday due to winter weather.

The following courts are affected:

Shelby County General Sessions Civil Courts and Criminal Courts

Memphis Municipal Courts and Chancery Court

Any party scheduled for court should contact the Shelby County Clerk’s Office for their rescheduled court date and time at 901-636-3400.

