Several area courts closing Tuesday due to winter weather

(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many courts in the area will be closed to the public Tuesday due to winter weather.

The following courts are affected:

  • Shelby County General Sessions Civil Courts and Criminal Courts
  • Memphis Municipal Courts and Chancery Court

Any party scheduled for court should contact the Shelby County Clerk’s Office for their rescheduled court date and time at 901-636-3400.

