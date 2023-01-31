Santos tells colleagues he won’t serve on 2 committees

Toy Truck Drive
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 25, 2023. Santos told Republican colleagues in a closed-door meeting Tuesday he won't serve on his two committees for now, GOP lawmakers say.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. George Santos of New York told GOP colleagues in a closed-door meeting Tuesday that he is temporarily stepping down from his two congressional committees, lawmakers said.

Santos has faced numerous calls for his resignation and is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family background.

Santos was assigned to the House Committee on Small Business and to the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

