Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Rabid raccoon enters home, attacks dog

Investigators found that a raccoon had entered the home through a dog door and then attacked...
Investigators found that a raccoon had entered the home through a dog door and then attacked the dog inside the house.(devonyu/Getty Images via Canva)
By Jessica Redwood and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A Virginia dog is recovering in quarantine following an attack from a rabid raccoon.

Police responded to the home in Henrico on Friday for a report of potential rabies exposure.

Investigators found that a raccoon had entered the home through a dog door and then attacked the dog inside the house.

Authorities were able to take the raccoon to the state lab, where it tested positive for rabies.

The dog is now in quarantine. No further information was available.

Henrico police want to remind residents to keep up to date with their pets’ rabies vaccinations.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects breaking into East Memphis store.
MPD: $70K worth of merchandise stolen from East Memphis business
Preston Hemphill
Tyre Nichols: 2 MPD officers relieved of duty
Multiple area schools closing Wednesday due to winter weather
WMC First Alert Weather
Winter storm could bring freezing rain & sleet
Levi Hewitt, 4, has multisystemic smooth muscle dysfunction syndrome, or MSMDS. It affects...
Boy, 4, living with disease only 60 people have been diagnosed with

Latest News

Nearly 1,000 flights have been canceled due to winter storms.
Lawmakers aim to raise penalties for US airline disruptions
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
AP Source: FBI searched Biden’s former office in November
Rodney Wells, center, stepfather of Tyre Nichols, listens to speakers at a prayer gathering at...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols’ family to address additional police discipline; Harris to attend funeral
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas