MPD: Inclement Weather Crash Policy now in effect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is now under its Inclement Weather Crash Policy.

In the event of a crash, drivers should:

•Exchange names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance information and tag numbers of the vehicles involved

•Take photograph(s) of the damage and tag number of vehicles involved

•Both drivers should call the nearest Memphis Police Station or the Memphis Police Traffic Office to report the accident. This should be done within five (5) working days.

•An Officer or PST will complete a Crash Report or a “Non-Investigated Crash Report” (NIR).

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.