Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD: Inclement Weather Crash Policy now in effect

(WMC)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is now under its Inclement Weather Crash Policy.

In the event of a crash, drivers should:

•Exchange names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance information and tag numbers of the vehicles involved

•Take photograph(s) of the damage and tag number of vehicles involved

•Both drivers should call the nearest Memphis Police Station or the Memphis Police Traffic Office to report the accident. This should be done within five (5) working days.

•An Officer or PST will complete a Crash Report or a “Non-Investigated Crash Report” (NIR).

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects breaking into East Memphis store.
MPD: $70K worth of merchandise stolen from East Memphis business
Preston Hemphill
Tyre Nichols: 2 MPD officers relieved of duty
Multiple area schools closing Tuesday due to incoming Ice Storm Warning
WMC First Alert Weather
Winter storm could bring freezing rain & sleet
Levi Hewitt, 4, has multisystemic smooth muscle dysfunction syndrome, or MSMDS. It affects...
Boy, 4, living with disease only 60 people have been diagnosed with

Latest News

Multiple car crash
Lanes closed on 3rd Street due to multiple-vehicle crash
18-wheeler overturned in Forrest City causing traffic
18-wheelers overturned in St. Francis Co. cause major traffic
Lanes closed on 3rd Street due to multiple-vehicle crash
Lanes closed on 3rd Street due to multiple-vehicle crash
Memphis City Council Vice-Chair JB Smiley speaks to the crowds outside Memphis Police...
Protestors rally in support of Tyre Nichols