Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD: Cyclist dead after hit-and-run on Austin Peay Highway

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a cyclist dead on Monday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the crash at 6:20 p.m. on Austin Peay Highway and Coleman Road.

A man was struck while riding a bike, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene in a white Infiniti.

Police say the cyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects breaking into East Memphis store.
MPD: $70K worth of merchandise stolen from East Memphis business
A child of an employee was bitten by a dog at Caddo Middle Magnet on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 and...
GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog, bitten in rear at middle school
Preston Hemphill
Tyre Nichols: Sixth MPD officer relieved of duty
Police were called to the Holyoke Mall for a shooting on January 28, 2023
Authorities: ‘Innocent bystander’ killed in Mass. mall shooting
WMC First Alert Weather
Winter storm could bring freezing rain & sleet

Latest News

Funeral held for Dr. Champion, beloved Memphis pharmacist
Funeral held for Dr. Charles Champion, beloved Memphis pharmacist
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-January 30, 2023
Multiple area schools closing Tuesday due to incoming Ice Storm Warning
Memphis Fire Department
2 EMTs, lieutenant involved in Tyre Nichols’ assault fired