MPD: Cyclist dead after hit-and-run on Austin Peay Highway
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a cyclist dead on Monday night, according to police.
Officers responded to the crash at 6:20 p.m. on Austin Peay Highway and Coleman Road.
A man was struck while riding a bike, according to police.
The suspect fled the scene in a white Infiniti.
Police say the cyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident should call 528-CASH.
