MPD: Cyclist dead after hit-and-run on Austin Peay Highway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a cyclist dead on Monday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the crash at 6:20 p.m. on Austin Peay Highway and Coleman Road.

A man was struck while riding a bike, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene in a white Infiniti.

Police say the cyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.