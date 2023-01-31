Toy Truck Drive
Mighty Lights to honor Tyre Nichols with colors of San Francisco 49ers


The Hernando de Soto Bridge, illuminated in red and gold. Mighty Lights is a nightly light show that also illuminates the Big River Crossing Bridge on the Mississippi River.(Mighty Lights)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On behalf of the City of Memphis, Mighty Lights will be illuminating the Big River Crossing and Hernando de Soto Bridges Wednesday night in honor of Tyre Nichols.

Beginning at sundown, the bridges will glow red and gold, the colors of the San Francisco 49ers, Nichols’ favorite sports team.

Wednesday is also the day of Nichols’ funeral, which will take place at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church at 10:30 a.m.

Church officials say Reverend Al Sharpton will be on hand to deliver a eulogy. Vice President Kamala Harris will also be in attendance.

