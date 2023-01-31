Mighty Lights to honor Tyre Nichols with colors of San Francisco 49ers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On behalf of the City of Memphis, Mighty Lights will be illuminating the Big River Crossing and Hernando de Soto Bridges Wednesday night in honor of Tyre Nichols.

Beginning at sundown, the bridges will glow red and gold, the colors of the San Francisco 49ers, Nichols’ favorite sports team.

Wednesday is also the day of Nichols’ funeral, which will take place at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church at 10:30 a.m.

Church officials say Reverend Al Sharpton will be on hand to deliver a eulogy. Vice President Kamala Harris will also be in attendance.

On behalf of the @CityOfMemphis, to honor the memory of #TyreNichols, the Mighty Lights will glow red and gold—the colors of the San Francisco @49ers, Tyre's favorite sports team—on the @BigRiverX and Hernando de Soto bridges in @DowntownMemphis on Wed., 2/1 beginning at sundown. pic.twitter.com/RnjrOZewxT — Mighty Lights (@MightyLightsMem) January 31, 2023

