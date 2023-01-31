Memphians gather at Shelby Farms Park to protest, hold neighborhood prayer in Hickory Hill for Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The outpouring of love, support, and calls for justice for Tyre Nichols continued on Monday night from Shelby Farms Park to Brandywine subdivision in Hickory Hill.

Almost three weeks after Tyre Nichols’ death from a beating by former Memphis police officers― Memphians and community advocates continue their fight for justice and accountability.

“We’re going to make sure that whoever was there on the scene, we are pushing for charges,” said Activist Paula Buress. “If you were there and you did not help Tyre, you need to be arrested and charged in his death.”

Activist Paula Burress and dozens of community members gathered at Shelby Farms Park on Monday, the place Tyre the skilled skateboarder, photographer and father of one would come to take pictures of sunsets.

“It’s coming together, doing protest like this creates a community in solidarity and it’s all peaceful,“ said Trinity Williams. “We’re here for the same mission to advocate for Tyre and I think the more people we can, the more the community grows, the more the advocate for this call gets bigger.”

Twenty-five minutes down the road, at Castlegate Lane and Bear Creek Cove, a memorial stands at the intersection where Tyre lost his life.

“The world is wondering if anything good can come out of the City of Memphis, where today we stand together and pray in prayer and say, absolutely,” said one person at the prayer gathering.

Neighbors in Hickory Hills’ Brandywine Subdivision gathered in prayer for Nichols’ family and the City of Memphis.

“For a group of people so foul to bring in our community a foul action, it’s horrible,” said prayer gathering organizer Chartia McCoy. “And so through this, it was what was placed inside of me to do a prayer movement and I feel what better way to do it than at the scene where he lay down his life.”

Organizer Charita McCoy says she’s lived in the neighborhood for more than 16 years and says the Lord guided her to bring her neighbors together.

“There was so much going on that I didn’t have the words to give but I think what I could do is offer my prayers and I figured that if anything would help, it would be the prayers of the righteous,” said McCoy.

Nichols’ family and their attorneys are expected to address the media on Tuesday with the latest updates on this investigation.

Nichols’ stepfather Rodney Wells was also at Monday night’s gathering.

He says he’s heard rumors going around about his son.

He wanted to set the record straight.

“For anybody that thought these rumors were true, they are not,” said Wells. “My son was not messing with one of the officer’s wives, that’s just a rumor. Don’t anybody believe that mess. We’re trying to get out of this but they’re not. We want justice for Tyre.”

Wells says he appreciates the outpouring of support from neighbors and Memphians during this difficult time for his family.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.