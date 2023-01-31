Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man leaves clown statue outside sheriff’s office

An unidentified man left a small clown statue outside the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office. (SOURCE: TRUMBULL COUNTY SO via WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio were left scratching their heads after a small clown statue was left outside their headquarters.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office released security video Monday showing a man walking up to the front door of the Trumbull County Jail lobby on Jan. 23.

He can be seen making hand gestures at the security camera before leaving the clown statue in front of the door.

WOIO reports the man made a gun gesture and flipped off the camera before leaving the scene.

Jail staff said the man did not look familiar.

The clown statue was recovered by Trumbull County police and logged as recovered property.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects breaking into East Memphis store.
MPD: $70K worth of merchandise stolen from East Memphis business
A child of an employee was bitten by a dog at Caddo Middle Magnet on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 and...
GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog, bitten in rear at middle school
Preston Hemphill
Tyre Nichols: Sixth MPD officer relieved of duty
Police were called to the Holyoke Mall for a shooting on January 28, 2023
Authorities: ‘Innocent bystander’ killed in Mass. mall shooting
WMC First Alert Weather
Winter storm could bring freezing rain & sleet

Latest News

Authorities say Benjamin Obadiah Foster is accused of torturing a woman he held captive in...
Woman held captive in Oregon remains in critical condition
The move to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations would formally...
President Biden to end COVID-19 emergencies on May 11
Police are looking for a man they believe may be using apps to kidnap women.
Manhunt continues after woman found unconscious
The case captured international attention, sparking discussions about both dating violence and...
Petito family lobbies for ‘lethality assessment’ law in Utah
Multiple people were injured Monday in a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, according to police.
Police: 10 wounded in drive-by shooting in Florida