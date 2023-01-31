Toy Truck Drive
Lanes closed on 3rd Street due to multiple-vehicle crash(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a Mid-South alert closing multiple lanes on 3rd Street just before Interstate 55.

All northbound lanes are closed near 3rd Street and I-55 due to a multiple-vehicle crash.

According to MPD dispatch, at least five cars crashed on Tuesday morning.

It is unclear how long the roads will remain closed.

