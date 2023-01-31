Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Homeowners find 4-foot snake in toilet

A 4-foot tree snake was found in a toilet basin at a home in Australia. (Source: Hervey Bay Snake Catchers, Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a snake in my … toilet?!

That’s the call a snake catcher received in Queensland, Australia, when a 4-foot tree snake was found in a toilet basin at a home in Hervey Bay.

For Australians, it’s not an uncommon occurrence, as snakes often make their way into homes during summer months seeking water.

The snake catcher calmly retrieved the snake before releasing it back into the wild.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects breaking into East Memphis store.
MPD: $70K worth of merchandise stolen from East Memphis business
Preston Hemphill
Tyre Nichols: 2 MPD officers relieved of duty
Multiple area schools closing Tuesday due to incoming Ice Storm Warning
WMC First Alert Weather
Winter storm could bring freezing rain & sleet
Levi Hewitt, 4, has multisystemic smooth muscle dysfunction syndrome, or MSMDS. It affects...
Boy, 4, living with disease only 60 people have been diagnosed with

Latest News

FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
Police charged Emily Shaw, 58, with kidnapping and assault after she reportedly kidnapped and...
Police: Woman kidnapped, tied up 2 victims before beating them
Rodney Wells, center, stepfather of Tyre Nichols, listens to speakers at a prayer gathering at...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols’ family to address additional police discipline
President Joe Biden discusses overdue infrastructure improvements during a trip to New York...
Biden highlights grant for Hudson tunnel, takes aim at GOP
President Joe Biden discusses overdue infrastructure improvements during a trip to New York...
"This is just the beginning,' Biden says of New York tunnel project