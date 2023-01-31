Toy Truck Drive
Google reveals top January search trends

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From Prince Harry’s Memoir to the NFL playoffs, Google’s top search trends for January did not disappoint.

Google Technology Expert Sarah Armstrong joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the top trends from entertainment to technology and food.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

