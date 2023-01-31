Toy Truck Drive
Funeral held for Dr. Charles Champion, beloved Memphis pharmacist

By Victoria Poirrier
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of people came together Monday to celebrate the life of a local legend, Dr. Charles Champion.

Dr. Champion served the Mid-South for decades, at Champion’s pharmacy.

He made history as the first Black man to work as a pharmacist in a City of Memphis hospital.

Many people described Dr. Champion as their hero and “the champion” of the people.

“We talk about a range of subjects, but his intellectual abilities far surpass,” said Rudolph Simpson, Dr. Champion’s neighbor. “That’s why he was the champion, one who holds first place, always wins first prize. That was Doc, that was him, that was him.”

The Champion family will continue his legacy and keep the pharmacy open at its current location on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

