First Alert to round two of sleet & freezing rain arriving this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Another round of rain, freezing rain and sleet will arrive this afternoon and will continue through early morning Wednesday.

An ICE STORM WARNING continues from now until noon Wednesday for much of the Action News 5 coverage area including Memphis and Shelby County.

Ice storm warning (Action News 5)

The round this afternoon will arrive after 2 pm and will impact more areas and will last through this evening and into early Wednesday with rain, sleet, freezing rain, and possibly some snow mixed in.

Additional ice accumulation of a tenth to a quarter of an inch is likely with higher amounts possible in some areas.

You can expect travel to be impacted through Wednesday as a result of icy bridges and highways. Stay weather-aware through

Wednesday and check back here often for new information.

The First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on the air, on the web, and on the First Alert Weather app.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

It’s a FREE download for Apple and Android products.

You’ll have access to an interactive radar, hourly forecast for your specific location, a host of additional weather data and information, and frequent video updates from the First Alert Weather Team.

