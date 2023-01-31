Toy Truck Drive
First Alert to round two of sleet & freezing rain arriving this afternoon

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Another round of rain, freezing rain and sleet will arrive this afternoon and will continue through early morning Wednesday.

An ICE STORM WARNING continues from now until noon Wednesday for much of the Action News 5 coverage area including Memphis and Shelby County.

Ice storm warning
Ice storm warning(Action News 5)

The round this afternoon will arrive after 2 pm and will impact more areas and will last through this evening and into early Wednesday with rain, sleet, freezing rain, and possibly some snow mixed in.

Additional ice accumulation of a tenth to a quarter of an inch is likely with higher amounts possible in some areas.

You can expect travel to be impacted through Wednesday as a result of icy bridges and highways. Stay weather-aware through

Wednesday and check back here often for new information.

The First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on the air, on the web, and on the First Alert Weather app. And if you don’t have the app take a moment to download it to your smartphone or tablet.

