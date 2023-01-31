Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closings

Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Struggling retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced a new wave of store closings as the company could be nearing bankruptcy.

The company announced another 87 closings Monday, and it also includes several Buy Buy Baby locations along with all of the remaining Harmon stores.

This decision comes weeks after Bed Bath & Beyond announced it was on track to close 150 stores.

The retailer stated in an SEC filing that it is in default on its loans and is considering restructuring its debt under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

Reuters reported Bed Bath & Beyond could file for bankruptcy as soon as this week unless a last-minute buyer emerges.

In a Jan. 5 business update, the company concluded there was “substantial doubt” about the company’s ability to continue because of recurring losses and negative cash flow.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock price has declined nearly 90% since August.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects breaking into East Memphis store.
MPD: $70K worth of merchandise stolen from East Memphis business
Preston Hemphill
Tyre Nichols: Sixth MPD officer relieved of duty
Multiple area schools closing Tuesday due to incoming Ice Storm Warning
WMC First Alert Weather
Winter storm could bring freezing rain & sleet
Levi Hewitt, 4, has multisystemic smooth muscle dysfunction syndrome, or MSMDS. It affects...
Boy, 4, living with disease only 60 people have been diagnosed with

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are...
LIVE: Biden to highlight grant for NYC rail tunnel under Hudson
Cook County State Attorney Kimberly Foxx drops some charges against singer R. Kelly.
Prosecutor drops R. Kelly charges
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018. The Justice...
Child welfare algorithm faces Justice Department scrutiny
FILE - R. Kelly is shown in a booking photo from 2019.
Judge drops R. Kelly sex-abuse charges at prosecutor’s wish