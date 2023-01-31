18-wheeler overturned in Forrest City causing traffic

ST. FRANCIS CO., ARK. (WMC) - There are multiple 18-wheelers overturned on interstate 40 westbound causing traffic delays.

Interstate 40 and Highway 70 are very icy and have extremely hazardous driving conditions, according to Forrest City Fire Department.

FCFD says it has been impossible to pass through since 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday and will be for the next several hours or longer.

If you do not have to travel, please do not try it.

St. Francis traffic (ARDOT)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.