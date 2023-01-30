Toy Truck Drive
Tyre Nichols: Sixth MPD officer relieved of duty

Tyre Nicholas
Tyre Nicholas
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another MPD officer involved in the Tyre Nichols investigation was relieved of duty.

According to Memphis Police Department, officer Preston Hemphill was suspended on Jan 15.

Unlike Hemphill, five other former officers involved were taken into custody on Jan 26.

Those former MPD officers are: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmit Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith.

Those five are charged with: official misconduct thru unauthorized exercise of official power, official misconduct thru failure to perform a duty imposed by law, official oppression, second-degree murder, aggravated assault - act in concert, aggravated kidnapping causing bodily injury, and aggravated kidnapping while possessing a weapon.

It is unclear if Hemphill will be charged and how he was involved.

According to Associated Press, information on disciplinary action taken against Hemphill was not immediately released because Hemphill was not fired and the department typically releases information about officers who are relieved of duty after an investigation ends.

MPD said it is an ongoing investigation.

