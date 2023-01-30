Teen charged in connection with two Collierville school threats

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A teen is facing charges after threatening two Collierville schools Monday morning.

Collierville police say a 16-year-old reportedly made threatening phone calls to West Collierville Middle School and Goddard School.

Collierville Schools says their students and staff were evacuated and taken to Collierville First Baptist Church as a precaution.

Law enforcement from Collierville Police and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) searched the campuses.

Collierville police says the teen has been charged through the Shelby County Juvenile Court with charges related to terroristic threats.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.