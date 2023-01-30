Retired SCSO officer shares importance of understanding mental health in law enforcement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A long-time Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy shares the importance of understanding the mental health of law enforcement officers.

After nearly 2 decades in law enforcement, Mary Evans says she’s seen the best and worst of officers.

The retired deputy sheriff says what she saw on camera leading up to Tyre Nichols’ death was senseless.

“I’m sad, I’m angry, I’m disappointed,” Evans said. I felt like ... it was preventable.”

However, Evans says she was not surprised by the actions of the five former officers.

“This job magnifies who you are,” she said.

Evans taught at the training academy for four years working with all levels of law enforcement, from chiefs down to recruits.

She says mental health matters.

“Your core values, your beliefs, your boundaries that you’ve drawn in your life just as a human being than when you become an officer, with that type of power, and authority,” she said. “Will magnify whatever those boundaries are--or are not.”

She says law enforcement agencies need to better address how officers change over the years.

An issue she highlights in her book, Operation Police Psychic.

“When we talk about the mindset and the psyche of our officers, nobody wants to talk about it,” she said,

But for Evans, those conversations are critical.

“If they don’t know who they are ... if you don’t know what makes you go from zero to 100 ... you have to know those things,” Evans said. You have to know what ticks you off, so you can check it.”

Evans says it’s time for departments to dig deeper into the people they’re trying to hire, with more extensive background checks.

She also says additional mental evaluations are critical.

“I know that it’s time-consuming,” she said. I know how badly we need officers, but do we need them so badly to the extent of putting the public at risk--the very people you’re swearing to protect.”

Evans says she hopes officers who don’t feel comfortable talking with a therapist can use her book as a way to navigate their mental health.

“It’s an interactive self-help book just to be brutally honest with who you are,” she said.

She says having these conversations as a department and holding each other accountable can make for a better community overall.

“The culture, the officers, and the public, everybody has to work together, because we all have to live in this community,” Evans said.

