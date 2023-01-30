Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD: $70K worth of merchandise stolen from East Memphis business

By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a business burglary that happened on Friday, according to police.

Officers responded to the burglary on the 3900 block of Park Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw several vehicles leaving the parking lot.

Broken glass was discovered at the store and several items were found in the parking lot, according to police.

Approximately $70,000 worth of merchandise was taken from the business.

Investigators later discovered that multiple cars and suspects, both male and female, participated in the burglary.

The suspects are believed to be responsible for additional burglaries in the city.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child of an employee was bitten by a dog at Caddo Middle Magnet on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 and...
GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog, bitten in rear at middle school
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home
RowVaughn Wells
Tyre Nichols’ family receives over $500K in donations on GoFundMe
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death
Memphis Police Car
MPD: Suspects wanted in multiple business burglaries

Latest News

MPD: $70K worth of merchandise stolen from East Memphis business
MPD: $70K worth of merchandise stolen from East Memphis business
Chief CJ Davis
MPD decides to permanently deactivate SCORPION Unit, protestors react to news
Police sirens flashing generic photo
MPD: Suspects wanted for GameStop burglary, vandalism
MPD deactivates SCORPION Unit
MPD deactivates SCORPION Unit