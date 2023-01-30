MPD: $70K worth of merchandise stolen from East Memphis business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a business burglary that happened on Friday, according to police.

Officers responded to the burglary on the 3900 block of Park Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw several vehicles leaving the parking lot.

Broken glass was discovered at the store and several items were found in the parking lot, according to police.

Approximately $70,000 worth of merchandise was taken from the business.

Investigators later discovered that multiple cars and suspects, both male and female, participated in the burglary.

The suspects are believed to be responsible for additional burglaries in the city.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

