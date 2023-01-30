Toy Truck Drive
MLGW: Emergency warming center opens in Pinch District

(MGN)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An emergency warming center will open at 8 p.m. Monday in the Pinch District and will remain open until further notice, Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) announced.

The warming center will be located at the Greenlaw Community Center at 190 Mill Avenue.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, those needing a ride to the warming center can contact Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) at 901-297-1680.

