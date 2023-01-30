Toy Truck Drive
Memphis men’s basketball wins 5th straight with 80-68 victory at Tulsa

Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers(Memphis Tigers)
By Matt Infield
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TULSA, Okla. (WMC) -The Memphis men’s basketball team continued their hot play with an 80-68 road victory over Tulsa. The Tigers improve to 17-5 overall and 7-2 in American Athletic Conference play.

The Tigers only led by two at halftime, but turned it up a notch in the second half to pull away late. Kendric Davis had another big game, leading all scorers with 26, including a bucket in the first half that put him over 2,000 career points.

DeAndre Williams posted another double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Keonte Kennedy contributed 12 points.

The Tigers won’t be in action again until Saturday when they take on Tulane at home, on the day when Lorenzen Wright’s jersey will be retired at FedExForum.

