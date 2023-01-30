Toy Truck Drive
Man dead after gunfire exchange with Dyer County Sheriff’s deputy

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation(TBI)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is investigating a shooting that occurred between a man and a Dyer County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to TBI, on Jan. 29 deputies arrived at Beaver Road at 2:30 p.m. to serve a warrant in connection to an incident that occurred earlier in the day.

Deputies made contact with Terry L. Noel, 50, who was sitting outside of the home in a pickup truck.

TBI says the deputies talked with him for more than an hour in an effort to get him to exit the vehicle.

For reasons still under investigation, the encounter escalated and the deputy and Noel exchanged gunfire, resulting in the man being struck, says TBI.

He was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive the injuries.

No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident.

