Ice Storm Warning for most of the area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Ice Storm Warning will go into effect at 6pm tonight and last through 12pm Wednesday. There’s drizzle this morning and patchy mist/drizzle will be possible for the rest of the day. High temperatures will climb to the lower 40s this afternoon. As temperatures drop to at or below freezing, freezing rain and sleet will be possible overnight. The most dangerous areas will be bridges and overpasses. North MS will likely have a cold rain or rain/sleet mix, but areas in west Tennessee (especially north of I-40) and northeast Arkansas will have the best chance for ice. These areas could see 0.10-0.25″ of ice accumulation with temperatures near or below freezing for several hours.

TUESDAY: The two main windows for freezing rain is midnight to 8 AM Tuesday morning and again late Tuesday night when temperatures will be around 32°. There may be another 0.10-0.25″ of ice accumulation this night. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s on Tuesday afternoon and then near freezing on Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY: Any frozen precipitation should change to all rain during the day Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s.

LATE WEEK: We could also see a few more showers on Thursday before rain exits Thursday night. Highs will only be in the low 40s with lows in the 30s through the end of the week.

WEEKEND: Temperatures will rise to the lower 50s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday with more sunshine.

