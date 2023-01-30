Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

First Alert to ice storm on Monday and Tuesday

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for most of the Mid-South Monday night through Wednesday afternoon. This means that freezing rain and sleet will cause dangerous driving conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several counties in north Mississippi. This is a step below a warning because accumulating ice is less likely in this area.

There is an Ice Storm Warning in effect Monday through Wednesday.
There is an Ice Storm Warning in effect Monday through Wednesday.(wmc)

MONDAY NIGHT: Drizzle will be likely all day Monday, but sleet and freezing rain will be possible on Monday night as temperatures drop below freezing around 10 pm. Sleet and freezing rain will continue overnight and may start to accumulate on grass and over surfaces after midnight. Bridges, overpasses and any untreated roads will be slick. Accumulation in areas along and north of I-40 could be up to 0.10″.

Sleet and freezing rain will start late Monday night.
Sleet and freezing rain will start late Monday night.(wmc)
Ice Accumulation on Monday could be up to 0.1".
Ice Accumulation on Monday could be up to 0.1".(wmc)

TUESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will stay around freezing all day Tuesday. It will be dry for the first half of the day, but more freezing rain and sleet will develop by 5 pm and continue through early Wednesday. Ice totals on Tuesday night could be 0.25-0.5″, which could cause major disruptions.

Ice accumulation could reach 0.2-0.5" on Tuesday night.
Ice accumulation could reach 0.2-0.5" on Tuesday night.(wmc)

When ice accumulations get to 0.25-0.5″ this can result in travel issues and power outages. Please be careful if you’re traveling on Tuesday night/ Wednesday morning. Bridges and overpasses will be the most dangerous.

Ice accumulation can cause major issues on the roads.
Ice accumulation can cause major issues on the roads.(wmc)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child of an employee was bitten by a dog at Caddo Middle Magnet on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 and...
GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog, bitten in rear at middle school
Suspects breaking into East Memphis store.
MPD: $70K worth of merchandise stolen from East Memphis business
Police were called to the Holyoke Mall for a shooting on January 28, 2023
Authorities: ‘Innocent bystander’ killed in Mass. mall shooting
Rep. John Clemmons
Tennessee lawmakers consider legislation to prevent fired officers from moving to other departments
Police sirens flashing generic photo
MPD: Suspects wanted for GameStop burglary, vandalism

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather 1/30
WMC First Alert Weather
Ice Storm Warning for most of the area
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
A mix of rain, sleet or ice on the way early week