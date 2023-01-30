First Alert to ice storm on Monday and Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for most of the Mid-South Monday night through Wednesday afternoon. This means that freezing rain and sleet will cause dangerous driving conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several counties in north Mississippi. This is a step below a warning because accumulating ice is less likely in this area.

There is an Ice Storm Warning in effect Monday through Wednesday. (wmc)

MONDAY NIGHT: Drizzle will be likely all day Monday, but sleet and freezing rain will be possible on Monday night as temperatures drop below freezing around 10 pm. Sleet and freezing rain will continue overnight and may start to accumulate on grass and over surfaces after midnight. Bridges, overpasses and any untreated roads will be slick. Accumulation in areas along and north of I-40 could be up to 0.10″.

Sleet and freezing rain will start late Monday night. (wmc)

Ice Accumulation on Monday could be up to 0.1". (wmc)

TUESDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will stay around freezing all day Tuesday. It will be dry for the first half of the day, but more freezing rain and sleet will develop by 5 pm and continue through early Wednesday. Ice totals on Tuesday night could be 0.25-0.5″, which could cause major disruptions.

Ice accumulation could reach 0.2-0.5" on Tuesday night. (wmc)

When ice accumulations get to 0.25-0.5″ this can result in travel issues and power outages. Please be careful if you’re traveling on Tuesday night/ Wednesday morning. Bridges and overpasses will be the most dangerous.

Ice accumulation can cause major issues on the roads. (wmc)

